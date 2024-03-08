Peeke was traded to Boston from Columbus in exchange for Jakub Zboril on Friday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. In addition, the Bruins sent a 2027 third-round pick to the Blue Jackets.

Peeke has a goal, eight points, 43 hits and 47 blocks in 23 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He might serve on the Bruins' third pairing, but it's also possible Peeke will spend some time as a healthy scratch.