Peeke provided an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Peeke's role hasn't really shrunk since Charlie McAvoy returned from a seven-game absence. The 26-year-old Peeke has topped 20 minutes of ice time in eight of his last nine outings, earning five points with a plus-3 rating in that span. The defenseman is at 13 points, 45 shots on net, 51 hits, 78 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 48 appearances. Offense may be tough for him to sustain in a third-pairing role, but his spot in the lineup looks safe.