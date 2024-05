Peeke (finger) will be available for Game 3 against the Panthers on Friday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Peeke figures to replace Parker Wotherspoon on the third pairing, though Derek Forbort could also be in danger of being relegated to the press box. Considering the 26-year-old Peeke has managed just one point in his last 15 outings, fantasy players probably shouldn't expect much from him on the offensive end.