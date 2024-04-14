Peeke notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

This was Peeke's second helper over 13 games as a Bruin. He's gone plus-3 with 38 hits and 29 blocked shots in that span while playing regularly on the third pairing, leaving Kevin Shattenkirk and Parker Wotherspoon to compete for one spot in the lineup. Peeke has 10 points, 35 shots on net, 82 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 36 contests between the Bruins and the Blue Jackets this season.