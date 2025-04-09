Peeke logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Devils.

Peeke snapped a 10-game point drought when he helped out on Fraser Minten's first goal as a Bruin during a third-period rally. The 27-year-old Peeke has had a career year in 2024-25, earning 17 points over 73 appearances. He's added 78 shots on net, 98 hits, 120 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating while often filling in higher in the lineup due to the absences of Hampus Lindholm (kneecap) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder).