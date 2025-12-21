Peeke scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Peeke has three goals and an assist over his last seven games, which follows a stretch of 13 outings without a point. The defenseman wasn't going to stay cold forever, but don't expect him sustain his recent scoring success for much longer. He's at three goals, eight points, 44 shots on net, 50 hits, 73 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 36 appearances. Those numbers are in line with what he did last year (17 points in 76 contests), though he has been more regularly in a top-four role this season that could allow him to do a little better by the end of the year.