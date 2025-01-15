Peeke scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-4 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

The goal was Peeke's first of the season and the first shortie of his career. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points through 40 contests, matching his output from 38 appearances in 2023-24. Peeke has added 40 shots on net, 40 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this season. He may be called on for more ice time in the absence of Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), though Peeke is likely to remain a bottom-four blueliner.