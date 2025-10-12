default-cbs-image
Peeke notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Peeke continues to see a steady role as a shutdown defenseman in the Bruins' top four. He's already posted 13 blocks and five shots on net over three contests. Last season, he had a career-high 17 points while adding 105 hits and 126 blocks in 76 outings, which he can be reasonably expected to match as long as his ice time is steady.

