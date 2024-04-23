Peeke was unavailable for the third period of Game 2 against the Leafs on Monday due to an apparent finger injury, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Peeke managed just 10:20 of ice time before being forced out of Monday's contest. If the defenseman is unable for Game 3 on Wednesday, the recently returned Derek Forbort (undisclosed) could be activated off long-term injured reserve. Alternatively, Parker Wotherspoon could be an option to slot into a spot on the blue line.