Peeke (finger) will not make the trip to Toronto for Game 3 or 4 and is officially considered week-to-week, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports Tuesday.

Peeke recorded just one point in his last 15 games, so few fantasy players will be impacted by his absence. With Derek Forbort (undisclosed) having been recalled from a conditioning assignment with AHL Providence, he could be in line to replace Peeke in the lineup for Game 3 on Wednesday. Mason Lohrei was also called up from the minors and could be in the mix for minutes due to Peeke's absence.