Bruins' Anton Blidh: Back from conditioning stint
Blidh (shoulder) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence on Monday.
Blidh underwent shoulder surgery in September and started the season on non-roster injured reserve. He played two games on his conditioning stint, recording two goals and 14 PIM. Although he's back with the big club for now, it wouldn't be surprising if he's reassigned to the minors soon.
