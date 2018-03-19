Blidh was brought up Monday from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

With Boston's forward group currently banged up -- David Backes (laceration), Patrice Bergeron (foot), and Jake DeBrusk (upper body) are all out at the moment -- Blidh will serve as the emergency forward for the near future. The 23-year-old previously appeared in 19 NHL contests last season and was able to collect two points, while also totaling 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 60 game thus far for AHL Providence in 2017-18.