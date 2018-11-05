Blidh was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.

Blidh is off to a strong start in the minors, as he has six points in 11 games for AHL Providence. If the 23-year-old slots into the lineup versus the Stars on Monday, it would likely come at the expense of Chris Wagner or Danton Heinen, although more likely Blidh will watch from the press box.

