Bruins' Anton Blidh: Called up from minors
Blidh was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.
Blidh is off to a strong start in the minors, as he has six points in 11 games for AHL Providence. If the 23-year-old slots into the lineup versus the Stars on Monday, it would likely come at the expense of Chris Wagner or Danton Heinen, although more likely Blidh will watch from the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...