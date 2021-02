Blidh skated on the Bruins' fourth line during Wednesday's morning skate, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Blidh is poised to make his season debut Wednesday night against the Flyers on a line with Sean Kuraly and Anders Bjork. The 6-foot, 201-pounder has logged just two points in 28 career NHL games to date, but the gritty Blidh has held his own in a bottom-six role in his previous stints with Boston.