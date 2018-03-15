Blidh was called up from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Thursday.

The playoff-bound Bruins needed reinforcements up front with Patrice Bergeron (foot) and Jake DeBrusk (undisclosed) dealing with their respective injuries ahead of Thursday's road game against the Panthers. Blidh hasn't seen any NHL action this season, but he's at least held his own with the Baby Bruins as evidenced by an output of 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) to go along with a plus-9 rating through 59 games.