The Bruins have made a qualifying offer to Blidh.

Blidh, who suited up for just one NHL game this past season, recorded 11 goals and 26 points in 71 games for AHL Providence in 2017-18. The 6-foot, 201-pounder will continue to serve as a depth forward for the Bruins, but he's not likely to make much of a fantasy impact during his occasional call-ups. Blidh has, however, displayed in previous stints with the big club that he's a sturdy pro with some grit, who is capable of holding his own at the NHL level in a bottom-six role.