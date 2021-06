Blidh signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Thursday.

The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and will allow the 26-year-old to spend his sixth consecutive season with Boston. Despite his five-year tenure with the Bruins, Blidh has only gotten into 38 NHL contests, posting two goals and an assist. He's scored 46 goals with AHL Providence in that same span, so he's likely to spend the majority of his time in the minors next season.