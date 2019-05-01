Blidh signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.

Blidh has only appeared in two games with the Bruins over the past two campaigns, so he's really nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career. The 24-year-old forward will continue to be an important piece for AHL Providence over the next two seasons, but he won't get much work with the big club.