Bruins' Anton Blidh: Inks two-year extension
Blidh signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins on Wednesday.
Blidh has only appeared in two games with the Bruins over the past two campaigns, so he's really nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career. The 24-year-old forward will continue to be an important piece for AHL Providence over the next two seasons, but he won't get much work with the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...