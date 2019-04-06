Blidh was called up from AHL Providence for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Lightning, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Neither Brad Marchand or Patrice Bergeron (among others) will play, as they're understandably being rested for the playoffs. That said, it does open up playing time for guys like Blidh, who hasn't played in an NHL game since last March.

More News
Our Latest Stories