Bruins' Anton Blidh: Makes season debut
Blidh had one shot and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
An offseason shoulder surgery kept Blidh on the shelf until January 2, when he first played with AHL Providence on a conditioning assignment. Blidh recorded two goals in four games with Providence before being summoned back to the NHL Jan 13. Its unlikely he spends much time at the NHL level this season, and if he does he won't provide enough value to consider in almost any fantasy leagues.
