Blidh skated for one game in Boston during the 2017-18 season and went pointless, but did collect 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 71 games for AHL Providence.

In 2017-18, Blidh saw his role diminish as he had skated in 19 games the season prior, and the additions of Rick Nash, Ryan Donato, and Tommy Wingles down the stretch provided additional depth down the wings, further distancing Blidh from a bottom six role. The area of the 23-year-old's game that shines the most is his physicality, as he's averaging 2.3 hits per game in his brief NHL career, so if fine tunes his offensive game perhaps he can carve out a role on a checking line in the upcoming seasons. However, Blidh will need a new contract to return to Boston, as he's currently set to become a restricted free agent.