site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-anton-blidh-moves-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Anton Blidh: Moves to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Blidh was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Blidh has seen just five NHL appearances this season. The 26-year-old continues to serve as forward depth for the Bruins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read