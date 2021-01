Blidh is listed on AHL Providence's training camp roster.

The 25-year-old, who has logged a goal and two points in 28 career NHL games to date, is a call-up candidate when the Bruins need some bottom-six forward depth. Blidh's offensive upside is limited, but the gritty 6-foot, 201-pounder has held his own during past stints with the big club.