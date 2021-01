The Bruins have placed Blidh (undisclosed) on waivers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Assuming he goes unclaimed, the 25-year could end up on the Bruins taxi squad. Blidh, who has a goal and two points in 28 NHL games to his credit to date, doesn't bring much offensive upside to the table, but his gritty style of play has enabled him to hold his own through past stints with the big club.