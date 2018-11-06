The Bruins reassigned Blidh to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Bruins are off until Wednesday, so they're likely just sending Blidh to the minors so he can get in an extra practice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver. The 23-year-old forward has notched two goals and six points in 11 AHL appearances this season.

