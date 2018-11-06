Bruins' Anton Blidh: Returned to AHL affilaite
The Bruins reassigned Blidh to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Bruins are off until Wednesday, so they're likely just sending Blidh to the minors so he can get in an extra practice ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver. The 23-year-old forward has notched two goals and six points in 11 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...