site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bruins-anton-blidh-rises-to-taxi-squad-432286 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Bruins' Anton Blidh: Rises to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Blidh was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Blidh will likely serve as forward depth while with the taxi squad. He has only made two appearances for the Bruins this year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read