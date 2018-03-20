Play

Blidh has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Blidh logged three hits in 10:23 worth of ice time in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets, but he'll head back down to the AHL, while the more offensive-minded Jordan Szwarz is on his way up to to the NHL provide the banged-up B's with some needed depth up front.

