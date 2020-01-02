The Bruins sent Blidh (shoulder) to AHL Providence on a conditioning assignment Thursday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Blidh has yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in late September, so he'll likely remain with Providence for the full two weeks the NHL allows for conditioning loans. The 24-year-old Swede has only appeared in three NHL contests over the past three campaigns, so he'll be nothing more than a rotational player for the big club once healthy.