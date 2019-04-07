Bruins' Anton Blidh: Shifts back to minors
The Bruins reassigned Blidh to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Blidh was recalled in order to give guys like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron rest in the season finale. He played well, dishing out six hits and blocking a shot during 13:46 TOI. Blidh will head back to minors, and he's not likely to be recalled unless there are injuries.
