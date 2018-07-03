The Bruins have signed Blidh to a one-year, two-way contract that carries an NHL cap hit of $650,000, the team's official site reports.

Blidh, who logged 11 goals and 26 points in 71 games with AHL Providence in 2017-18, has 20 games worth of NHL experience under his belt, but he profiles a a depth forward/in-season call-up candidate for the team at this stage. When summoned by the big club, the sturdy and gritty 23-year-old is capable of holding his own at the NHL level in a bottom-six role, but his scoring upside is modest.