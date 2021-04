Blidh scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Blidh was called up from the taxi squad to take the place of Trent Frederic (illness) for Thursday's game. The 26-year-old Blidh cashed in his first goal in six appearances this season at 16:02 of the first period. It was his first NHL point since the 2016-17 season. He'll likely return to the taxi squad when Frederic is ready to return.