Bruins' Anton Blidh: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Blidh is expected to be sidelined for four months after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ligament in his right shoulder Monday.
This is an unfortunate development for Blidh, but he's only appeared in two NHL contests over the past two campaigns, so it won't have any impact on the Bruins or fantasy owners. Once healthy, he'll join AHL Providence.
