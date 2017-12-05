Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows four before being pulled
Khudobin saved just 10 of 14 shots before being pulled in the second period of Monday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.
The 31-year-old Russian had won four straight contests with a .945 save percentage and 1.71 GAA entering Monday, so this obviously was a disappointing outing. However, it was also a daunting test with Nashville now sporting an 11-2-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. With Khudobin likely to backup Tuukka Rask primarily moving forward, the Boston No. 2 is best viewed as a matchup-based option when patrolling the blue paint.
