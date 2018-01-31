Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals in loss

Khudobin allowed two goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Anaheim.

Khudobin didn't play poorly, but the visitors were able to stifle Boston's offense and added an insurance empty-netter with the veteran netminder pulled for an extra attacker. Tuukka Rask's backup remains one of the better spot-start options in the league despite this defeat, as Khudobin sports a 10-3-4 record, 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage.