Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals in relief

Khudobin made a relief appearance against the Canucks on Saturday, setting aside 13 of 15 shots in an eventual 6-1 road loss.

Khudobin spelled a struggling Tuukka Rask to start the second period, but it was clear that there wasn't much of an answer for a home team that blitzed the B's to the tune of four goals in the first frame. The man with the moniker "Dobby" has made an appearance in every other game since Feb. 7. Still, it's too early to know whether he'll draw the road start against the Flames in Calgary on Monday.