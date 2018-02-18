Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals in relief
Khudobin made a relief appearance against the Canucks on Saturday, setting aside 13 of 15 shots in an eventual 6-1 road loss.
Khudobin spelled a struggling Tuukka Rask to start the second period, but it was clear that there wasn't much of an answer for a home team that blitzed the B's to the tune of four goals in the first frame. The man with the moniker "Dobby" has made an appearance in every other game since Feb. 7. Still, it's too early to know whether he'll draw the road start against the Flames in Calgary on Monday.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stymies Devils with 35-save win•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Keeps Rangers reeling•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Wednesday start on tap•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals in loss•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Tuesday start on tap•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...