Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals

Khudobin stopped 20 of 22 shots against Detroit on Tuesday, leading his team to a 4-2 preseason victory.

The Russian goaltender looked good against Detroit, and shut down all four power-play chances. While Khudobin is facing a battle with Zane McIntyre and Malcolm Subban for the backup goaltending position, Tuesday's performance cements his spot as the odds-on favorite. Last year Khudobin started 14 games for Boston when starter Tuuka Rask needed a rest, and if he beats out McIntyre and Subban he projects to have a similar role for the 2017-18 season.