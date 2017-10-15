Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Beats Coyotes 6-2
Khudobin allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 6-2 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.
The 31-year-old turned in a strong first start of the season, stopping 24 of 25 shots he faced. Khudobin yielded the other goal on the power play. In his only other appearance this season, Khudobin stopped all nine shots he faced. Despite the strong start, the veteran has never been anything but a streaming option in deeper leagues, and that doesn't figure to change in 2017-18.
