Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Bested by Caps in shootout

Khudobin made 31 saves in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Khudobin's team never trailed in this one, but ultimately came away with only one point after Washington's Alex Ovechkin bested his countryman in the skills challenge. Despite coming up short in this one, Tuukka Rask's backup has been solid when called upon with an 8-2-3 record, 2.47 GAA and .923 save percentage.