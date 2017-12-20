Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Blanks Buffalo
Khudobin snagged all 36 shots he faced Tuesday to shut out the Sabres 3-0.
This game was much closer than the final score indicates, as Boston benefited from a pair of empty-net goals in the final two minutes. Khudobin had scuffled lately with consecutive losses while starter Tuukka Rask returned to form after a rocky beginning to the season, but this performance definitely earned the veteran backup some trust even if it did come against the league's lowest-scoring offense. Judging by his 8-2-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .923 save percentage, Khudobin's definitely worthy of spot-starts in the right matchups.
