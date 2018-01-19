Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Collects 10th win

Khudobin saved 22 of 24 shots during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

With a 10-2-4 record, .924 save percentage and 2.38 GAA for the campaign, Khudobin have proven to be an elite backup for the Bruins this season. Fantasy owners have also reaped the rewards of turning his way when he's been given the starting nod. Additionally, this might be the best version of the Bruins we've seen in a few years, so Khudobin projects to remain a solid start whenever he patrols the blue paint.