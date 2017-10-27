Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Collects third win
Khudobin saved 36 of 37 shots during Thursday's 2-1 win over San Jose.
After allowing five goals in his previous start, this was an encouraging rebound for the Boston backup. Khudobin sports a 3-0-1 record with a .926 save percentage and 2.52 GAA for the season, so he's certainly taken care of business while Tuukka Rask was out with a concussion. Rask was cleared to play and backed up Khudobin on Thursday, so the timeshare will be interesting to watch over the coming weeks. The first game of Boston's next back-to-back set isn't until Nov. 10, so Khudobin might not see much work in the immediate future.
