Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Confirmed as Tuesday starter

Khudobin will start Tuesday night's road game against the Jets, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Khudobin, who is 15-6-5, with a 2.48 GAA and .917 save percentage overall, will give the Bruins' No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask a breather Tuesday, with Rask then slated to backstop home contests against the Lightning (Thursday) and Panthers (Saturday). Khudobin, who has surrendered eight goals over his last three starts -- all losses -- is set to face a Jets squad that has triumphed five straight times, though Winnipeg's last three wins have all been decided following regulation time.

