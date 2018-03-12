Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Continues to struggle in March
Khudobin allowed three goals on 39 shots during a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.
The Blackhawks offense continued humming in the second half of the home-and-home series with the Bruins, which was certainly not good for Khudobin. He has been a popular streaming option this season because of his 15-5-4 record, but Khudobin has definitely hit a rough patch as of late. He owns a .894 save percentage in his last six appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Starting Sunday in Chicago•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Holds on for OT victory•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Taking on Wings in Boston•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Sharp in OT victory•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: In goal against rival club•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...