Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Continues to struggle in March

Khudobin allowed three goals on 39 shots during a 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Blackhawks offense continued humming in the second half of the home-and-home series with the Bruins, which was certainly not good for Khudobin. He has been a popular streaming option this season because of his 15-5-4 record, but Khudobin has definitely hit a rough patch as of late. He owns a .894 save percentage in his last six appearances.