Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Could be ready Wednesday
Khudobin (lower body) is intending to travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip and, if he feels good, will be ready to back up Tuukka Rask against the Rangers on Wednesday, per coach Bruce Cassidy.
The demotion of Zane McIntyre on Tuesday would seem to further indicate that Khudobin is at least ready to step back into his backup role, even if he won't receive a start just yet. The veteran netminder's status will likely be updated ahead of Wednesday's game but it's not likely to impact most fantasy owners anyway, as Rask is still the unquestioned starter in Boston.
