Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Could dress Monday
Khudobin (lower body) took part in morning skate and is a game-time call to fill back-up duties Monday against Minnesota.
The veteran netminder has been on the shelf for the team's past three games and signs point to him being ready to get back in to uniform Monday after fellow goalie Zane McIntyre was returned to AHL Providence on Sunday. However, with Tuukka Rask already set to start against Minnesota, Wednesday's contest with the Rangers will be the next possible time that Khudobin will be up for fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...