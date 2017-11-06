Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Could dress Monday

Khudobin (lower body) took part in morning skate and is a game-time call to fill back-up duties Monday against Minnesota.

The veteran netminder has been on the shelf for the team's past three games and signs point to him being ready to get back in to uniform Monday after fellow goalie Zane McIntyre was returned to AHL Providence on Sunday. However, with Tuukka Rask already set to start against Minnesota, Wednesday's contest with the Rangers will be the next possible time that Khudobin will be up for fantasy consideration.