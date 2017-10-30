Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Dealing with injury
Khudobin sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's practice which prevented him from traveling to Columbus for Monday's game.
Fellow netminder Zane McIntyre was recalled on an emergency basis Sunday, which was a good indicator that injury was the reason Khudobin didn't travel with the team. There's no word as to when the Russian will be ready to return, though the team should provide a further update when they return to Boston ahead of Thursday's contest with Vegas.
