Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Dealing with lower-body ailment
Khudobin missed Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury.
For every dark cloud there's a silver lining, and in Khudobin's case it's that head coach Bruce Cassidy called the injury "nothing major" and the Russian netminder is slated to return to practice Thursday. The Bruins are also set to take on the Flyers on Thursday, but Khudobin's status for that fixture is uncertain at the moment.
More News
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Allows two goals•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Returns to practice•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Leaves Saturday's game due to illness•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Patrolling crease against Capitals•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Stays hot with win over Hawks•
-
Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Set to face Chicago on Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...