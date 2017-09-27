Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Dealing with lower-body ailment

Khudobin missed Wednesday's practice with a lower-body injury.

For every dark cloud there's a silver lining, and in Khudobin's case it's that head coach Bruce Cassidy called the injury "nothing major" and the Russian netminder is slated to return to practice Thursday. The Bruins are also set to take on the Flyers on Thursday, but Khudobin's status for that fixture is uncertain at the moment.