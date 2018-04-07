Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Defending cage at home
Khudobin will start in goal Saturday evening against host Ottawa.
Khudobin's appeared in 16 games since the calendar flipped to 2018, but you can bet that Tuukka Rask will hog the net during the playoffs. Unlike most teams, though, the B's have two regular-season games left, culminating with the Sunday's home draw against the Panthers. This will be Dobby's first time facing the Senators in 2017-18 as Rask prevailed over them in the three other matchups.
