Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Defending road net
Khudobin will be in the cage on the road against the Blues on Wednesday.
Khudobin will hope to get on track, as he's yielded at least three goals in four of his last five outings with three regulation losses over that span. However, there's still hope that Dobby can reverse the tide. St. Louis only averages 2.75 goals per game as it's backed by the league's 29th-ranked power play, and the Notes will also be without veteran point packer Vladimir Tarasenko, who's hampered by an upper-body injury.
