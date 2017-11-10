Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws Friday start
Khudobin is slated to start Friday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Khudobin in net Friday, Tuukka Rask is line to start Saturday's home game against Toronto. Khudobin is back from a lower body issue that sidelined him recently and will look to build off the strong effort he put forth in his last outing, a 36-save effort in the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Sharks on Oct. 26. Looking ahead, Khudobin figures to get another start next week, with the Bruins taking on the Ducks on Wednesday and facing the Kings on Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...