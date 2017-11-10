Bruins' Anton Khudobin: Draws Friday start

Khudobin is slated to start Friday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Khudobin in net Friday, Tuukka Rask is line to start Saturday's home game against Toronto. Khudobin is back from a lower body issue that sidelined him recently and will look to build off the strong effort he put forth in his last outing, a 36-save effort in the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Sharks on Oct. 26. Looking ahead, Khudobin figures to get another start next week, with the Bruins taking on the Ducks on Wednesday and facing the Kings on Thursday.